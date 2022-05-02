BJP vs TMC again in Bengal as parties mark one year of fiercely contested Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP workers hold protest march in Kolkata as Bengal post-poll violence completes one year

Highlights BJP workers including LoP Suvendu Adhikari held a protest march in Kolkata.

The march was taken out to mark the completion of one year of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

At the same time, TMC celebrated as its third term completed one year.

BJP workers including LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Monday held a protest march in the streets of West Bengal's Kolkata, to mark the one-year anniversary of post-poll violence in the state. At the same time, on the completion of one year of the party's victory in West Bengal for the third term, the TMC thanked the people of the state today for "rejecting hate-mongers" in the 2021 assembly polls.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, workers were seen swarming the streets. Earlier, the BJP had put up posters and banners in Kolkata marking the one year of post-poll violence in the state.

On its official Twitter handle, the TMC said, "Thank you Bengal! On this day in 2021, people of Bengal decisively rejected the hate-mongers and chose peace, unity and real development." Alluding to its slogan to work for people of the soil and women, the party also said, "Celebrating MaaMatiManush today and every day."

Earlier on Friday, a delegation of 10 advocates from "Lawyers for Justice" along with the victims of the West Bengal post-poll violence met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to press for their demand for President's Rule in the state.

The delegation comprised Supreme Court lawyer Monika Arora and other advocates. A march was also taken out by the "Lawyer for Justice" with all the victims.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places in West Bengal after the announcement of the state Assembly poll results on May 2 last year.

(Agency inputs)

Latest India News