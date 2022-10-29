BJP trying to poach AAP MLAs, says Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia, produces audio tape as 'proof'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGES Sisodia further demanded the arrest of Home Minister Amit Shah if he was involved in the matter.

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia produced an audio clip of an alleged BJP man today who was purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in the state capital. Playing the audio tape at a press conference, Sisodia said that the BJP "dalal" (broker) heard in the clip was one among the three people arrested in Telangana over an alleged bid to poach TRS MLAs.

"In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh," Sisodia said.

Sisodia further demanded the arrest of Home Minister Amit Shah if he was involved in the matter. "If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP's dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned," the Delhi deputy chief minister demanded.

He said the audio tape was "proof" of the BJP's failed attempt to poach AAP MLAs in Delhi and Punjab and demanded a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into the matter. "It is very dangerous for a country if its home minister is involved in such a conspiracy," Sisodia said.

