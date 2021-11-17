Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @AAPGOA BJP leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane joins AAP ahead of Goa polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Poriem.

Rane said that both the BJP and Congress have failed at development, 'leaving AAP as the only option'. Rane said that his motivation for joining the BJP was Manohar Parrikar's vision for the state. But the current government has no vision and "I feel that Arvind Kejriwal's vision can transform Goa'.

He said that Poriem MLA Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane was the CM for more than a decade and MLA for 50 years. Despite this, he failed in providing basic necessities to the people of Poriem. Rane had unsuccessfully contested polls from the Poriem constituency in 2017.

Ahead of Goa polls, Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to the state. He said that when ministers can have '3,000 units of electricity free every month, what is wrong with giving 300 units of free power to the common man'.

Kejriwal also said his party aimed to eradicate corruption in Goa. “I am not a politician. I am not a leader. I am an `Aam Aadmi' like you all,” he said.

Ten years ago, there was a “setting” between the Congress and BJP who shared power alternatively every five years, Kejriwal said. “We have given the best government in Delhi. We have given the best government schools. Parents have started withdrawing their children from private schools and admitting them in government schools,” he said.

The AAP wanted to bring the Delhi model of governance to Goa, he added.

Goa is slated to go to polls early next year.

