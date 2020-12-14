Image Source : INDIA TV BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya provided Z category security, bulletproof car after attack in Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has been provided with Z category security and a bulletproof car after his convoy was attacked on Thursday in West Bengal.

Vehicles of BJP leaders JP Nadda and Vijayvargiya’s convoys were attacked in Bengal as the two leaders were on their way to Diamond Harbour on Thursday (December 10) to meet party workers for the Bengal elections in 2021.

ALSO READ | Stones hurled at JP Nadda's convoy, Kailash Vijayvargiya's vehicle ransacked in Bengal

Vijayvargiya had shared a video showing a cracked windshield of the car he is travelling in.

Earlier, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he was concerned at “alarming reports of anarchy and lawlessness."

ALSO READ | CAA will be implemented in Bengal soon: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Latest India News