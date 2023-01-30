BJP hits out at Kejriwal's statement on Delhi pollution, terms it 'amazing logic'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Virendra Sachdeva, the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit slammed Kejriwal's statement and said that the 'incompetent AAP government' is responsible for the pollution in Delhi.

The BJP slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday for saying that one-fourth of the city's pollution is caused due to biomass burning by security guards. "Data shows biomass burning was high over the last three months from November. This is basically the pollution caused due to people burning wood and other biomass to keep themselves warm. For instance, on a winter night, you will see several watchmen burn wood to keep themselves warm. This is the pollution that emerges from that," said the veteran AAP leader.

"The watchmen and security guards light a fire to keep themselves warm and due to the cold, there is a temperature inversion, and all of this pollution then remains in the air. This accounts for as much as one-fourth or one-fifth of the total pollution during this time," Kejriwal added.

Virendra Sachdeva, the working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit also blamed the 'incompetent' Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the high pollution levels in the national capital. "Security guards and drivers are not responsible for Delhi's pollution, it is the incompetent AAP government. Till when will you keep saying such things to hide your failure @ArvindKejriwal? The AAP is indeed very harmful for Delhi," Sachdeva said in a tweet in Hindi.

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi BJP's media relations head Harish Khurana mocked Kejriwal. He said that it was an 'amazing logic' put forward by the Delhi CM. "Your government is not responsible for Delhi's pollution, but it is the security guards and drivers. Amazing logic @ArvindKejriwal!" he said in a tweet in Hindi.

