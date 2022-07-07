Follow us on Image Source : ANI BJP election office vandalised by Congress workers in MP's Indore after clash breaks out | VIDEO

BJP, Congress workers clash: After a clash broke out between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the former's election office in the city was vandalised. The incident took place on Tuesday (July 5). "We've registered a case and action is being taken," said DS Yewale, ACP Hira Nagar. At least 7 persons got injured in the clash, reported news agency PTI.

A CCTV video of vandalism of the office of a BJP councillor candidate from Ward 20 in the Khatipura area of Indore is going viral. Watch:

The incident came a day ahead of urban local body elections covering 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh. Even during polling that took place yesterday, incidents of violence and clash were reported from Indore.

In an incident yesterday, Congress workers, including women, gheraoed the car of BJP's ward 22's corporator candidate Chandurao Shinde and challenged him to come out of the vehicle and also repeatedly hit the windscreens with slippers, the eyewitnesses said. The workers broke the vehicle's glass panes, but Shinde somehow managed to leave the place unhurt, they said.

Protesting the attack on Shinde's car, BJP workers marched towards the Heera Nagar police station raising slogans against the Congress. Cops resorted to cane-charge to control the situation, the eyewitnesses said.

About 61% voter turnout was recorded. The polling figure was up to 5 pm and prominent voters included state BJP president VD Sharma, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

