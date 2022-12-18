Bihar hooch tragedy: Union Minister Giriraj Singh hits out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Minister Giriraj Singh condemned Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statements on the hooch tragedy.

Bihar hooch tragedy: Union Minister Giriraj Singh took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday over his remarks after the Bihar hooch tragedy and mentioned that Kumar should 'take a week’s vacation and meditate.' Earlier on Friday, Kumar reiterated his stance that 'those who drink alcohol would die.' His statement came after around 70 people lost their lives in the Chhapra Hooch tragedy.

Talking to the media, Giriraj Singh said, “I would urge the chief minister that thousands of people have died due to the hooch tragedy. Is it not the responsibility of the chief minister that no one is scared of bad law and order.” I would like to reiterate, 'Taali Sardar Ko Gaali Bhi Sardar Ko’. "In 2005, you got praise but you have to accept the criticism as well, there is no need to shout in the Bihar assembly. You should go somewhere for a week and meditate."

“I am also in favour of the liquor ban but Kumar is adamant. You should set up a committee to decide how to apply the liquor ban. People are not just dying, they are becoming criminals. Don’t put the onus of your mistake on others. Who is responsible for the theft of spirit at Nitish’s jurisdiction?” Singh said.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at Nitish Kumar's statement that no compensation would be given to families of deceased and said,“A two-year-old child has to suffer the consequence of the death of the father due to spurious liquor. Don’t give compensation but first, admit your mistake... People are not just dying of drinking but they are dying of drinking spurious liquor that is being supplied in your jurisdiction,” he stated.

Defending the liquor ban in his state, Nitish Kumar had said that the state’s prohibition policy has been beneficial to several people and a large number of people had also given up drinking alcohol as an after-effect of this step.

