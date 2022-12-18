Bihar hooch tragedy: NHRC demands report from state, to send its own team for probe

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The sale of illicit liquor continued in the state even after the liquor ban of 2016.

Bihar hooch tragedy: Taking cognisance of the hooch tragedy in Bihar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to send its own investigative team to the state. This decision comes in the backdrop of reports of more deaths. The NHRC has demanded a report from the state government on the medical treatment given to victims of the tragedy, and also on the matter as to if any FIR was filed in the matter and on actions taken against any public servants found guilty in the matter.

In its statement, the NHRC said, "Most of them (victims) are from poor families and probably cannot afford costly medical treatment in private hospitals. Therefore, it becomes extremely necessary on the part of the state government to provide them with the best possible medical treatment wherever available.”

The statement further read, “The commission would like to know about the relief and rehabilitation given by the state as well as the measures taken or proposed to be taken to dismantle clandestine hooch manufacturing hot spots across the state with a view to completely eradicating this social menace, intermittently happening in Bihar.”

Bihar govt had banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in the state since 2016. However, incidents such as these indicate that the ban had not been able to stop the sale of illicit liquor.

