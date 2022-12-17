Bihar hooch tragedy: SIT arrests liquor mafia Anil Singh, 271 others under 'Operation Clean'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district rose to 71 today (December 17).

Bihar hooch tragedy : A special investigation team arrested liquor mafia, Anil Singh on Saturday in relation to the Bihar hooch tragedy that had claimed the lives of more than 70 people. Other than this, 271 liquor traders have also been arrested under Operation Clean, police said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that action is being taken where incidents of consumption of liquor are being reported in the state and alleged that most of the liquor supply is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The remarks came after reports of deaths surfaced from various parts of the state due to spurious liquor.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already given his statement. The probe is underway. Most of the liquor supply is from UP and Haryana where BJP is in power and they're not conducting any probe. Got to know that from home of LoP V Sinha's kin, 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered," Tejashwi said.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.The chief minister's remark comes amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, in the wake of the rising hooch deaths in the Chhapra district.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

