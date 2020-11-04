Bihar Election 2020: EVM is MVM, Modi Voting Machine, but am not scared: Rahul Gandhi in Araria rally

Image Source : FILE PHOTO I am fighting a war of ideology against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi said.

The opposition led by the Congress have often raised questions over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in almost every poll battle. The issue has also found mention amid the ongoing the Bihar Assembly election thanks for former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally in Bihar's Araria on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi described EVM as 'MVM - Modi Voting Machine'. The Congress leader said he was fighting an ideological battle against PM Modi.

"Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them. Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," Rahul Gandhi said.

He went on to accuse the prime minister of saying 'unpleasant' things about him. "Narendra Modi says unpleasant things about me in his meetings. However, much hatred they try to spread, I always try to spread love. Hatred cannot defeat hatred, only love can. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi," news agency PTI quoted Rahul Gandhi, as saying.

Earlier in the day, the 50-year-old leader addressed a rally in Madhepura where he criticised Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for doing nothing for the migrant labourers during the lockdown. He alleged that Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Kumar did not help poor labourers and workers during the coronavirus lockdown, rather they got them "lathicharged", and are asking for their votes now.

"If the prime minister of India had any place for farmers and labourers in his heart, he would have died but not done what he did during the lockdown. Entire Bihar knows this," Rahul Gandhi said.

The third and last phase of voting in Bihar is scheduled to be held on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

