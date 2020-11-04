Bihar election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav deplores onion attack on Nitish Kumar at Madhubani rally

Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav deplores onion attack on Nitish Kumar at an election rally in Madhubani

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday night strongly deplored onion attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at an election rally in rally. In a strongly-worded tweet, Tejashwi dubbed the incident as an undemocratic, adding that such acts deserve condemnation.

"Someone hurled onion towards Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at election rally. This is deplorable. This is undemocratic and an unwelcome step," he tweeted in Hindi.

"In democracy, the expression of resistance should be only in voting and no method can be acceptable except this," the RJD leader who also id the opposition's CM face added in the same tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, onions were flung towards Nitish Kumar by some protestors at an election rally in Madhubani. The CM was addressing the public in Gangaur village ground in Harlakhi assembly constituency when the incident took place.

आज चुनावी सभा में किसी ने आदरणीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री नीतीश कुमार जी की ओर प्याज फेंकी। यह पूर्णत: निंदनीय, अलोकतांत्रिक और अवांछनीय व्यवहार है। लोकतंत्र में प्रतिरोध की अभिव्यक्ति सिर्फ मतदान में होनी चाहिए और इसके अलावा कोई भी तरीका स्वीकार्य नहीं हो सकता। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 3, 2020

The security personnel flung into action and covered him. But Nitish continued with his speech and said, "Khub feko, khub feko, khube feko (keep throwing)."

Nitish was talking on employment issue when onions came flying at him. However, the onions thrown from a distance fell before reaching the stage.

Nitish urged the security men not to pay attention to the protestors. When the crowd caught the onion throwers, he appealed to the people to 'let them go'.

This is not the first instance when Nitish had to face a hostile crowd at his rallies. Earlier on October 26, a slipper was thrown at him by protestors while he was going towards his helicopter after addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur's Sakra. On October 21, Nitish lost his cool at an election rally at Parsa in Saran when a section of the crowd started chanting 'Lalu zindabad' slogan.

