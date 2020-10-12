Bihar Assembly election 2020: Nitish Kumar sounds poll bugle, asks voters to judge him by his work

Image Source : JDU TWITTER Nitish Kumar addresses first virtual rally post announcement of the ruling NDA's seat-sharing formula.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has asked the people of the state to judge him by his work in the last 15 years. Addressing his first virtual rally post announcement of the ruling NDA's seat-sharing formula, Kumar cautioned 7.79 crore voters against those out to create ill-will and practising family politics. He said this while referring to the family of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav who is behind the bars for his role in multiple fodder scam cases. His sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi are leading the RJD in his absence. Tejashwi has been declared as the grand alliance's CM candidate which comprise the Congress, RJD and the Left parties.

“People are the masters in a democracy. Please judge me by work. Always bear in mind what was the situation before I took over as CM in 2005… Whether it is roads and bridges, or electricity to every home now, the situation has changed drastically,” he said while highlighting the development work done over the last 15 years under his governments.

Kumar's today rally focussed on 12 constituencies in Banka, Munger and adjoining districts where polling will take place in the first phase on October 28. According to the JD(U), which Kumar heads, there will be similar virtual rallies in the coming days for other constituencies where polling will take place in the first phase. As per the Election Commission's schedule, the first phase will cover 71 Assembly seats. Polling in the second phase will be held on November 3 (94 seats). The third and last phase on November 7 will cover the remaining 78 seats. Results will be declared on November 10.

Kumar also spoke about his plans for the next phase of development, especially under his Rs 2.7-lakh-crore pet scheme 'Saat Nischay'. Sewage connection, water to every agricultural field, piped drinking water, power, toilets, and metallic roads are among other key promises made by Kumar under the scheme.

Without name Tejashwi Yadav and LJP president Chirag Paswan, Kumar said that there are people who are out to create spite and ill-will. Both Tejashwi, who is Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, and Chirag have been critical of Kumar over his handling of Covid situation, migrants exodus and other state-related issues.

"There are people who think only about sons, brothers and daughters. For me, the whole of Bihar is my family. You have to take a call (on who to vote for): ask yourself whether I have done a good job or not,” he noted.

Ridiculing Tejashwi's announcement of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs in the very first cabinet meeting if the grand alliance forms the next government, Kumar said, "Did cabinet meetings take place properly during their time?"

The Chief Minister reiterated that his government spent Rs 5,300 on each returning migrant worker. Sharing the data, he said that over 15 lakh people stayed in quarantine centres across the state. He added that the government gave foodgrain (5 kg rice and 1 kg pulses) to each of over 20 lakh people who returned home. "This was besides advance PDS ration that was distributed,” he opined.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage