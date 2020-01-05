Monday, January 06, 2020
     
  4. Bharatiya Janata Party condemns violence on JNU campus

Bharatiya Janata Party condemns violence on JNU campus

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2020 0:12 IST
JNU violence
Image Source : PTI

Police and others outside of the JNU campus, after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and alleged that "forces of anarchy" are determined to use students as "cannon fodder" for their political gains.

"This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the party said in a tweet.

Violence erupted on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening when a mob comprising of masked persons entered the campus with sticks and beat up students and teachers and vandalised property. Many students and teachers received injuries and had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Meanwhile, reactions are coming in from various political leaders condemning violence that took place on JNU campus.

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday condemned the violence on the JNU campus and sought action against the culprits.

Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, took to Twitter to condemn what he called violence in the aftermath of the protests against the contentious citizenship law.

Congress' Milind Deora asked for an impartial investigation into the violence to find perpetrators of violence.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at BJP government over JNU violence

