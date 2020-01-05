Bharatiya Janata Party condemns violence on JNU campus

Image Source : PTI Police and others outside of the JNU campus, after some masked miscreants attacked in the campus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and alleged that "forces of anarchy" are determined to use students as "cannon fodder" for their political gains.

"This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the party said in a tweet.

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

Violence erupted on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening when a mob comprising of masked persons entered the campus with sticks and beat up students and teachers and vandalised property. Many students and teachers received injuries and had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Meanwhile, reactions are coming in from various political leaders condemning violence that took place on JNU campus.

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday condemned the violence on the JNU campus and sought action against the culprits.

Stalin, who is the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, took to Twitter to condemn what he called violence in the aftermath of the protests against the contentious citizenship law.

Shocked to see visuals of masked miscreants attacking JNU students inside the campus.



DMK condemns rising incidents of violence against students within universities in the aftermath of #CAA2019



All those who are responsible for these incidents must brought to book immediately. https://t.co/FihTdwkLEM — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 5, 2020

Congress' Milind Deora asked for an impartial investigation into the violence to find perpetrators of violence.

Horrified to see masked men & women terrorising students & professors on #JNU’s campus.



As soon as the situation is brought under control, a thorough & impartial investigation should be carried out in order to identity & book the perpetrators.



Enough is enough! — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) January 5, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at BJP government over JNU violence

There is something deeply sickening about a government that allows and encourages such violence to be inflicted on their own children. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

