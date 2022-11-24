Priyanka joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress says, 'Steps will be stronger when we walk together'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sachin Pilot also joined Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodho Yatra. On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district.

Congress tweeted a picture of Gandhi siblings and said, "Our steps will be stronger when we walk together.'

For the first time, Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi. Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot is also a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that resumed from Borgaon village in Madhya Pradesh this morning.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km. Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state.

