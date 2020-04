Representational Image

An employee of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has died of the coronavirus. He was a resident of Tilak Nagar area of Mumbai. The victim was admitted at a hospital since April 3, the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply & Transport (BEST) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the latest update published by the Ministry of Health, there are 2687 cases of the infection and 178 deaths in Maharashtra. However, 259 have either migrated, discharged or were cured.

