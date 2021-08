Follow us on Image Source : PTI 2 workers from Bihar killed in blast at food factory in Bengaluru

Bengaluru factory blast: Two workers belonging to Bihar were killed and three others, including two women, were injured in an explosion at a factory in Bengaluru on Monday.

According to reports, the blast took place in the boiler of MM Food factory situated at Magadi Road in the capital city.

"Three others including two women are critically injured and have been shifted to a hospital," news agency ANI quoted Bengaluru DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil, as saying.

More details are awaited.

