Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for heart-related treatment

Azam Khan in GangaRam Hospital: Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after heart problem. According to the information, a stunt has been inserted in Azam's heart.

In August the senior Samajwadi Party leader was admitted to an ICU of a private hospital as he was found suffering from pneumonia. The leader had complained of breathlessness, after which he was examined by doctors, who found him suffering from infection. Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital.

Khan was released from the Sitapur Jail in Uttar Pradesh on May 20, a day after the Supreme Court had granted him interim bail in a cheating case.

Azam Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in May for a routine medical check-up.

