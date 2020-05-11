Image Source : PTI Mobile Phone, Belt, Watch: Here's what are banned in Ram temple area in Ayodhya

Mobile phones have been totally banned in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex area in Ayodhya. The decision was taken on Sunday by the district administration in consultation with the members of the Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Earlier, during the shifting of the Ram Lalla idol from the makeshift temple to the new structure, priests and workers were allowed to carry their mobile phones.

Under the new guidelines, only district officials and security personnel will be allowed mobile phones in the area.

Trust secretary Champat Rai said that the decision has been taken in view of security concerns.

"Devotees have been taking pictures of the temple and the adjoining area which is a major security risk," he pointed out.

It may be recalled that mobile phones, cameras, watches, belts and any electronic gadgets were banned in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex that house the makeshift temples. However, mobile phones were allowed when the idol was shifted to the new structure.

Meanwhile, the chief priest of the Ram Lalla temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, has welcomed the decision to ban mobile phones.

"The Ram temple area is a high security zone and any move to strengthen the security is welcome. Even I do not carry my mobile phone into the temple area," he said.

