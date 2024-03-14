Attingal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Triangular contest likely among BJP, Congress, CPM | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Attingal candidates

Attingal Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Lok Sabha elections in Kerala's Attingal constituency are shaping up for a triangular contest between the three major political fronts in the state. Among the notable candidates in Attingal are two Members of Parliament and one legislator. The Congress has re-nominated sitting MP Adoor Prakash for the Attingal constituency, while the BJP has chosen Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, as their candidate. On the other hand, the CPI-M has nominated two-time sitting Varkala MLA V Joy to contest the polls.

Attingal 2019 Lok Sabha Result

In the 2019 elections, Adoor Prakash, a former state minister, emerged victorious by defeating his closest rival and sitting CPI-M MP A Sampath in a closely fought election.

Prakash bagged 37.91 per cent vote share while the CMP candidate got 34.11 per cent vote. While BJP's Sobhasurendran received 24.69 per cent of the vote.

About Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency

Attingal Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Established in 2008 as a result of the delimitation of Parliamentary Constituencies, Attingal is situated within the Thiruvananthapuram district, the capital district of Kerala. Attingal is known for its political significance and its cultural heritage.

Notably, it is known for its Left-leaning inclination, with a robust voter base favouring the Left Democratic Front. However, the area has also drawn attention from the BJP, who have been steadily expanding their presence and garnering increased vote share.

