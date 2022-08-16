Follow us on Image Source : ANI Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders pay floral tributes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Several prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary today.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee’s memorial.

They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

