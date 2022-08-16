Tuesday, August 16, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders pay floral tributes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders pay floral tributes

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

Poorva Joshi Edited By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: August 16, 2022 9:01 IST
atal bihari vajpayee
Image Source : ANI Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu, other leaders pay floral tributes

Highlights

  • Several prominent leaders including PM Modi paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
  • It is the fourth death anniversary of the former prime minister.
  • Leaders also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: Several prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary today.

They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, at 'Sadaiv Atal', Vajpayee’s memorial.

Related Stories
Atal Bihari Vajpayee 97th birth anniversary: 11 iconic quotes by former Prime Minister of India

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 97th birth anniversary: 11 iconic quotes by former Prime Minister of India

PM Modi condoles demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's close aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

PM Modi condoles demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's close aide Shiv Kumar Pareek

PM Modi talks like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but does not act like him: Shashi Tharoor

PM Modi talks like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, but does not act like him: Shashi Tharoor

They also attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the BJP stalwart who was crucial to the party's rise to power in the second half of the 1990s as his amiable personality and cross-party relations brought it many allies and helped it form a winning coalition.

A prime minister for six years between 1998-2004, Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna awardee, died in 2018 at 93 years of age.

Latest India News

India@75

Top News

Latest News