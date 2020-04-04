Image Source : PTI 4 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, state tally at 24; 3 related to Nizamuddin Markaz event

Amid rising cases of coronavirus, Assam reported four more COVID-19 positive cases on Friday. With this the total number of coronavirus cases reached 24 in Assam, state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The new cases were confirmed in Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup and Marigaon. Out of these four cases, three are related to Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz event.

Earlier on Friday Sarma said, "Three more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, one each from Kamrup (metro), Kamrup & Marigaon taking the total number in Assam to 23. Two out of these three cases are of patients who are related to Nizamuddin Markaz event,"

Later in the day when the fourth case was discovered Sarma informed that another case has been confirmed from Golaghat.

He said, "One more COVID-19 positive case from Golaghat has been confirmed, taking the total number in Assam to 24. This case is related to Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi."

Earlier, three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district. All had attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West last month.

Eight patients are getting treated at a hospital in Jorhat, four are undergoing treatment in Guwahati and one in Silchar.

There are 347 people now in Assam who returned from the Tablighi congregation by March 16, and out of them 230 people have been traced and located so far while the rest could not be reached as their mobile phones were switched off and family members were not cooperative, Himanta Biswa Sarma said earlier.

Sarma appealed to all those who attended the congregation and those who came in contact with them to get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves.

