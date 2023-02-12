Follow us on Image Source : FILE Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam's Nagaon

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, informed the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 4:18 pm, NCS.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 1618 hours in Nagaon, Assam today," NCS said on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS said.

