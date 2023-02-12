Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam's Nagaon

Sunday, February 12, 2023
     
India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2023 17:29 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Assam's Nagaon on Sunday evening, informed the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake took place at 4:18 pm, NCS. 

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 1618 hours in Nagaon, Assam today," NCS said on Twitter. 

Further details are awaited. 

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit Manipur's Ukhrul, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The earthquake occurred at 6.14 am on February 4, the NCS said.

ALSO READ | Turkey earthquake: Indian man's body recovered from debris in Malatya

 

