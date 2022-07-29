'Will resolve differences and work together': Arvind Kejriwal after weekly meeting with L-G

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi L-G met on Friday.

Arvind Kejriwal-L-G meeting: After attending the weekly meeting with L-G VK Saxena, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that they may have "differences" but will "sort them out and work together".

"We may have a difference of opinions on various issues. He is L-G and I am CM — we may have different opinions on issues but we'll sort out those issues through discussions & work together. Important for Delhi that CM and LG work together," said the chief minister.

The chief minister added: "The meeting was held in a cordial environment. Several issues were discussed - water, cleanliness, electricity and so on. We will work together as we have always done so far," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the weekly 4 pm meeting with L-G V K Saxena on the pretext of being unwell. Kejriwal had earlier cried foul after the L-G ordered a CBI enquiry into the Delhi government's liquor policy.

Alleging the Centre of vendetta politics, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said: "They can't see the rise of AAP to a national level." His comments come hours after L-G V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi government's excise policy, which directly names Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Coming out in full support of his deputy, Kejriwal said: "Manish Sisodia is honest." He added, "Whole case is false. I know Sisodia for the past 22 years. He is honest. When he became minister, Delhi govt schools were in poor condition. He worked day & night to bring them up to a level where a judge's child & a rickshaw driver's child sit together to study," added, "I know he (Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader) would be arrested soon. I knew this months back. The country has a new system now, they decide who to send to jail & then a made-up case is presented."

