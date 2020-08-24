'It’s been a year since you left us, dad': Rohan remembers father Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER/ROHAN JAITLEY Rohan remembers father Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Rohan Jaitley, son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, on Monday wrote an emotional post on Twitter remembering his father on his first death anniversary. Rohan shared some rare photos of him with his father and resolved to live by the former Finance Minister's values, principles, and vision.

"It’s been a year since you left us, dad @arunjaitley. In many ways, it feels like it was just yesterday. The pain is still as fresh. But so is my resolve to live by your values, principles, and vision. You are always with us. So missed, so loved," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to express his grief and sorrow of losing his friend.

“On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot.



Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary.



Modi had mourned Jaitley’s death, saying he has lost a valued friend. He was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the second leg of a three-nation visit when the news of the former finance minister came.

Several other politicians and leaders paid their homage to Jaitley on his first death anniversary.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted to praise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart.

“Remembering Arun Jaitley ji, an outstanding politician, prolific orator and a great human being who had no parallels in Indian polity. He was multifaceted and a friend of friends, who will always be remembered for his towering legacy, transformative vision and devotion to nation,” Shah said.

On August 24 last year, Arun Jaitley passed away due to multiple organ failure at AIIMS Delhi at the age of 66.

