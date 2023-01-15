Army Day 2023: Parade moves out of Delhi for first time since 1949; PM Modi says every Indian is proud | LIVE

Army Day 2023: The annual Army Day is being celebrated in Karnataka's Bengaluru and for the first time outside Delhi since 1949. Bengaluru is hosting the Army Day parade keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure the participation of citizens. The parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal KM Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor. While the conduct of this historical event in Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices and services of the people of southern States for India, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who hails from Karnataka, an official release said. Over the next one month, the Army has planned an extensive outreach campaign to strengthen the bond with the citizens by organising events with school and college students, remote villages and people from all walks of life. Beginning the Army Day parade in Bengaluru, the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performed a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the brave hearts and highlighted the military prowess of the Army.