Army Day 2023: Parade moves out of Delhi for first time since 1949; PM Modi says every Indian is proud | LIVE

Army Day 2023: Bengaluru is hosting the Army Day parade keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure the participation of citizens.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2023 10:36 IST
Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at
Image Source : PTI Army Band performs during the 75th Army Day celebrations at Govind Swamy Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

Army Day 2023: The annual Army Day is being celebrated in Karnataka's Bengaluru and for the first time outside Delhi since 1949. Bengaluru is hosting the Army Day parade keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure the participation of citizens. The parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal KM Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor. While the conduct of this historical event in Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices and services of the people of southern States for India, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal KM Cariappa, who hails from Karnataka, an official release said. Over the next one month, the Army has planned an extensive outreach campaign to strengthen the bond with the citizens by organising events with school and college students, remote villages and people from all walks of life. Beginning the Army Day parade in Bengaluru, the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande performed a wreath-laying ceremony to honour the brave hearts and highlighted the military prowess of the Army.

Live updates :Army Day 2023

  • Jan 15, 2023 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande on infiltration, drug trafficking

    "Ceasefire continues at the Line of Control (LOC) in the western border areas and ceasefire violations have been brought down. But across the border, terror infrastructure still remains. Our counter-infiltration grid is continuously foiling the infiltration from there," Army Chief General Manoj Pande said.

    "Attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs through drones in the international boundary sector in Jammu and Punjab continue. Counter-drone jammers and other equipment have been brought into use against such activities," he added.

  • Jan 15, 2023 10:27 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Golden opportunity for Army to connect with people: Army Chief General Manoj Pande

    "For the first time, the Army Day parade and other events related to it are being held outside the national capital Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity to the Army to connect with the people. I'm confident this will make our relations even stronger," Army Chief General Manoj Pande said.

    "Last year, Army firmly faced security-related challenges and ensured the security of borders actively & strongly. Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. It also further strengthened its preparations for future wars," he said.

    "In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," the Army Chief said.

    "Despite difficult areas and rough weather, our brave jawans are deployed there. All kinds of arms, equipment & facilities are being given to them in adequate quantity. With combined efforts of local administration, other agencies & military, there've been improvements in infrastructure development," General Manoj Pande said.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru

    Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande attends the Army Day 2023 event in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Every soldier of Indian Army is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice, says Rahul Gandhi

    Every soldier of the Indian Army is full of bravery, patriotism and sacrifice. Happy Army Day to all jawans, ex-servicemen and their families for their sacrifice, penance and dedication.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi conveys best wishes on Army Day

    On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

    "On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

    "They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis," he said.

  • Jan 15, 2023 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    For the first time since 1949, Army Day moves out of Delhi

    For the first time since 1949, the Army Day is taking place out of Delhi in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru is hosting the Army Day parade keeping in tune with the decision of holding such events of national importance outside the national capital in order to give wider visibility and ensure participation of citizens.

    The parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal K M Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor.

