Army Day 2023: Parade moves out of Delhi for first time since 1949; PM Modi says every Indian is proud | LIVE

"For the first time, the Army Day parade and other events related to it are being held outside the national capital Delhi. This has given a golden opportunity to the Army to connect with the people. I'm confident this will make our relations even stronger," Army Chief General Manoj Pande said.

"Last year, Army firmly faced security-related challenges and ensured the security of borders actively & strongly. Army took steps to improve capability development, force restructuring and training. It also further strengthened its preparations for future wars," he said.

"In the northern border areas, the situation has been normal and through established protocols and existing mechanisms, necessary steps have been taken to maintain peace. Maintaining a strong defence posture at LAC, we are ready to tackle any contingency," the Army Chief said.

"Despite difficult areas and rough weather, our brave jawans are deployed there. All kinds of arms, equipment & facilities are being given to them in adequate quantity. With combined efforts of local administration, other agencies & military, there've been improvements in infrastructure development," General Manoj Pande said.