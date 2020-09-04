Image Source : ANI Amid India-China tensions, Army chief says precautionary deployment made, soldiers' morale high

Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh, on Friday said that precautionary deployment had been made in view of the tense situation between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "The situation along LAC is slightly tense. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane told news agency ANI on the second day of his visit to Ladakh.

Military talks between India and China over fresh incursion attempts in Indian territories by the Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) ended "inconclusive" for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. This came after China made provocative military movements in an attempt to change the status quo at Pangong Tso. On August 31, Chinese troops had indulged in provocative actions after Indian soldiers occupied the heights there to thwart a PLA land-grabbing bid over the weekend. On the intervening night of August 29 and August 30, 2020, PLA troops violated the consensus agreed upon in military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh.

General Naravane said he visited different places after reaching Leh, spoke to officers and took stock of preparedness. "The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he said.

The jawans are highly motivated and their morale is high. "They are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers and men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud," the army chief said.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan against trying to take advantage of India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh, saying Islamabad could suffer "heavy losses" for any "misadventure".

