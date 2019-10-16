Aranya Johar to Vandana Shiva: Meet the Indian women in BBC's list of 100 most inspiring women around world

Meet the Indian women in BBC's list of 100 most inspiring women around world

The BBC on Wednesday realeased its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2019 and six of them are from India.

From Aranya Johar to Dr. Pragati Singh, many on the list are driving change on behalf of women everywhere. Such women give us their vision of what life could look like in 2030.

It also features a variety of women from the worlds of activism, sports, entertainment, journalism and science; including climate change activist Greta Thunberg, the fastest British woman in history Dina Asher-Smith and US congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Other notable figures featured on the list include anti-upskirting campaigner Gina Martin, Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio and sumo wrestler Hiyori Kon.

6 Indian women have featured in the BBC List of 100 Most Inspiring Women Around the World. Take a read: