Sunday, November 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Heavy rain, squalls likely to hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 15-16; alert issued

Heavy rain, squalls likely to hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 15-16; alert issued

All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 13, 2022 20:57 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands, weather update, heavy rain,
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Squalls, heavy rain predicted for Andaman & Nicobar islands on Nov 15-16

Highlights

  • Heavy rain is likely to create havoc in some parts on November 15 and 16, the IMD said
  • Wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea, it said
  • Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea in coming few days

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16.

All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert, it said, adding that these assets have been deployed in Andaman sea.

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall is likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said.

"Due to squally weather, wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the coming few days," a statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management said.

Meanwhile, tourists were asked to stay indoors and requested not to venture into the sea for adventure sports at Corbyn’s Cove, Swaraj, Elephanta, Collinpur beaches, Shaheed Dweep and Wandoor etc.

Flight services from Kolkata, Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to Port Blair may be affected due to the rough weather and passengers are advised to make a prior enquiry before making their travel arrangements, the statement said. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News