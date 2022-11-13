Heavy rain, squalls likely to hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 15-16; alert issued

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Squalls, heavy rain predicted for Andaman & Nicobar islands on Nov 15-16

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16.

All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert, it said, adding that these assets have been deployed in Andaman sea.

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall is likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said.

"Due to squally weather, wind speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in the coming few days," a statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management said.

Meanwhile, tourists were asked to stay indoors and requested not to venture into the sea for adventure sports at Corbyn’s Cove, Swaraj, Elephanta, Collinpur beaches, Shaheed Dweep and Wandoor etc.

Flight services from Kolkata, Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to Port Blair may be affected due to the rough weather and passengers are advised to make a prior enquiry before making their travel arrangements, the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

