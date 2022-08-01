Amrnath Yatra 2022: Another batch of over 800 devotees left for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as the “Chattani Baba Amarnath" temple and is located 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Another batch of over 800 pilgrims on Monday left for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district from base camp in Jammu amid tight security, officials said. The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after a gap of two years as the pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to the Covid pandemic. A batch of 827 pilgrims comprising 803 men, 22 women and two children left in 21 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine, they said.

On Saturday, a batch of 950 pilgrims, including 763 men and 185 women, had left in 22 vehicles from the Jammu base camp for the shrine. The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chhari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch. The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as the “Chattani Baba Amarnath" temple and is located 290 kilometres northwest of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located amid picturesque surroundings.

Multi-tier security has been put in place en route to the shrine to ensure an incident-free yatra this year, officials said. The yatra is being held against the backdrop of the busting of several modules of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu, Rajouri and Reasi districts of the Jammu region, apart from the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosive material and arrests of members of modules last week.

