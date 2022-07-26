Amarnath Yatra 2022: Heavy rains in high mountains trigger flood scare; pilgrims moved to safer places

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Heavy rains in the high mountains around the Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra 2022 triggered a flood scare in the water body and surrounding springs.
The incident occurred at around 3 pm today.
An immediate alert was sounded and more than 4,000 pilgrims were taken out of the area safely. The situation is under control.
Pilgrims were taken to safer places at Panchtarni from the Holy cave area.
The situation has normalised as the weather is getting clear and there is no flood-like situation.