Amarnath Yatra 2022: Heavy rains in high mountains trigger flood scare; pilgrims moved to safer places

Heavy rains in high mountains of Amarnath.

Amarnath Yatra 2022: Heavy rains in the high mountains around the Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra 2022 triggered a flood scare in the water body and surrounding springs.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm today.

High mountain region near Amarnath cave shrine receives heavy rainfall.

An immediate alert was sounded and more than 4,000 pilgrims were taken out of the area safely. The situation is under control.

Heavy rainfall occurs in high mountains in Amarnath

Pilgrims were taken to safer places at Panchtarni from the Holy cave area.

Pilgrims moved to safer places after heavy rainfall near the Amarnath cave shrine

The situation has normalised as the weather is getting clear and there is no flood-like situation.

