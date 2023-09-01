Amit Shah launches anthem of 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh Abhiyan' campaign on Friday. During this, he also launched the anthem of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' of the campaign. "Launched the anthem of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' of the #MeriMaatiMeraDesh Abhiyan. The anthem, much like the Abhiyan itself, is an ode to the Bravehearts who devoted their lives to the nation," Shah wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the anthem. The anthem shows the rich diversity of the country.

WATCH THE ANTHEM HERE:

What Shah said about the programme?

Speaking about the event, the Home Minister said it is not just a programme, but a medium to connect oneself with the future of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will put soil from these Amrit Kalash in the Amrit Vatika created in Delhi in honour of our great "veers", which will keep on reminding every citizen that we must make India great during the period of Amritkal, he added.

7,500 pots to reach Delhi

Under the event, every household, ward, and village will collect the ‘Mitti’ (soil) or grains in a pot from September 1-30, following it up from October 1-13th at the block and later from October 22-27th at the state level, and finally, from October 28-30th these 7,500 pots will reach New Delhi. Shah said this programme can become a medium to make oneself a part of the process of making the country great and after 25 years when the present generation will lead a great India, then they will have the satisfaction in their mind that previous generation had helped make a very strong India.

Noting that the event is happening at a time when India has completed 75 years of independence, Shah said the upcoming Amritkal and “Sankalp Se Siddhi” will put India at the forefront in every field globally by August 15, 2047."India, as envisioned by our freedom fighters, will be created in the next 25 years," he added. Shah said that the idea behind this programme is that every individual, family, citizen, and child should connect emotionally with the idea of the creation of a great India.

About 'Amrit Kalash Yatra'

Shah said that Prime Minister Modi has integrated several programmes into this initiative, and has provided every Indian with an opportunity to become part of the initiative. He said that a new series has been made of five programmes aimed at re-dedicating oneself to the country. Under these, programmes inscriptions have been installed in every village of the country, crores of citizens of the country have taken the pledge of ‘Panch Pran’ which will pave the way to make India great, 75 trees have been planted in the celebration of Amrit Mahotsav under the Vasudha Vandan programme and honouring the heroes and hoisting the national flag has been done.

The Union Home Minister further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the organisation of over 2 lakh programmes during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav have once again awakened the spirit of patriotism in the entire nation and these programmes will conclude with Meri Mati-Mera Desh programme.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi to attend separate public events in poll-bound state tomorrow

Latest India News