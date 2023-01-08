'What if it's poisoned?' Akhilesh Yadav refuses tea at police headquarters in Lucknow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday refused to drink the tea that had been served to him at the UP Police Headquarters in Lucknow, joking that it may be poisoned. Yadav had been present at the headquarters after a Samajwadi Party office bearer, Manish Jagan Agarwal, was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media.

Yadav, while he was at the headquarters, was offered tea, which he refused. In a video which was flashed on several news channels, Yadav was heard saying, "I will not drink the tea of this place. I will have tea from outside. What if it's poisoned?"

As seen in the video, Yadav asks a worker to see if any tea shop was open in the neighbourhood. He also said there was no senior at the police station when he went there.

"When I reached the Police Headquarters, there was no one inside. If there is no one to listen to in the Police Headquarters, then imagine what would be the state of the rest of UP," Yadav told reporters.

What is being said about Agarwal's arrest?

Meanwhile, Yadav said that they have demanded action against the BJP leaders for using objectionable language in posts. He said, "We had demanded action against BJP leaders too who had used objectionable language. We have been assured of action against them too. We have filed a complaint."

Additional DG Law and order Prashant Kumar, later in his response said, "Since it was Sunday, officials were present as per requirement, and he spoke with them."

"Subsequently, officials who were present here offered him tea, and he had tea," he added.

Speaking about the arrest of the SP worker, SB Shriadkar, CP Lucknow said, "We received several complaints regarding offensive tweets against many BJP spokespersons and journalists. These tweets included offensive language against their families too."

ADG Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said, "These things were coming up from time to time, it was going on since November. Only after a thorough investigation did Lucknow Police take action in this regard."

