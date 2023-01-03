Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to resume today; Akhilesh, Mayawati to stay away from Congress' padayatra

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Major Opposition leaders distance themselves from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is set to enter the northern state on Tuesday from Ghaziabad and will reach Baghpat in the evening. The padayatra will be resumed after a 9 days long break from Delhi and will cover about 10 kms in the national capital and then arrive in Loni, Ghaziabad. Then it will proceed towards Baghpat. It will pass through Shamli in UP on January 4 and enter Haryana through Sanauli in Panipat on January 5 evening.

Akhilesh will not attend

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav thanked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and wished it a success, even as the party said he will not be attending it.

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said Akhilesh will not participate in the yatra, nor will any other leader from the party. "India is a feeling which is beyond geographical expansion, where there is love, non-violence, emotions, co-operation and bonhomie -- the positive elements, which unite India,” SP said.

"Hope that this yatra achieves its aim of conserving this inclusive culture," the former UP Chief Minister said in the missive he posted on Twitter.

Om Prakash Rajbhar also will not participate

Meanwhile, in Ballia, the president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) Om Prakash Rajbhar told PTI, "A few days ago, I got the invitation for the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi, and former Union minister Salman Khurshid called me discussing this.

"The matter was discussed on Sunday with the party's office bearers, and it was decided that the party will not be a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra." Rajbhar also asked what was the need to integrate India, when it was never disintegrated in the first place.

Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union National Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said he will not be attending the Yatra.

"I am not going to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. But we are not stopping anyone from participating in it. The BKU workers who want to participate in the yatra are free to do so. "However, office bearers above the rank of district presidents will not participate in the yatra," he said.

"Ours is an apolitical organisation. People from different ideologies are in our organisation," he told PTI over phone.

Mayawati thanks Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra invitation

Ahead of the resumption of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is on a winter break, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati thanked Rahul Gandhi for inviting her to join the yatra.

In a tweet in Hindi, the BSP chief said, "Best wishes for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" and thanks to Rahul Gandhi for writing a letter to me to take part in the yatra."

However, there is no information as to whether Mayawati will participate in the yatra.

Ram temple chief priest wishes Rahul Gandhi

A day before Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' is set to enter Uttar Pradesh, the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple here on Monday wished that the blessings of Lord Rama be always upon the Congress leader. In a letter to Gandhi, the chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das extended his support to the former Congress chief over his move to unite the country. "I hope and pray that the mission for which you are fighting may get success. I bless you for your long life," the letter stated.

"You are working for the noble cause that is 'sarvajan hitay sarvjan sukhaay' in the interest of people and for the happiness of the people. I wish the blessings of Lord Rama be upon you always,” it added.

Preparation in Baghpat

Congressmen from various parts of Uttar Pradesh started gathering at Mavi Kalan here on Monday to make last minute arrangements for ensuring a grand welcome to Gandhi and others.

Along with a large number of party workers and leaders, the former party chief will be staying at a farm house in Mavi Kalan for the night and start the onward journey Wednesday morning.

District unit president of the party, Yunus Chowdhary told PTI, "Arrangements have been made for Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders at Hari Castle Farm House in Mavi Kalan village for the night halt. About 250 special guests will accompany Gandhi.

"In view of cold weather, mattresses and blankets have been arranged in the big pandal set up for the workers coming from outside," he said.

A kitchen has also been set up and cooks have already started preparations since a large number of people will have to be served food on Tuesday, a cook working there said.

Speaking about the Yatra route in the district, Chowdhary said it will start from Mavi Kalan village on the morning of January 4 and reach Gufa temple where party workers will take a break for ‘darshan’ (worship) and food. The yatra will then enter Badaut town via Sarurpurkalan village. Gandhi will also address 'Nukkad Sabha' organised at Chhaprauli Chungi in Badaut, Chaurdhary said.

The foot march began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has so far traversed more than 2,800 km through 10 states and will conclude in Kashmir this month.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ram temple chief priest wishes Rahul Gandhi success for padayatra

Latest India News