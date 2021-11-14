'Jhoot, Ahankaar, Mehngai': Akhilesh Yadav returns BJP's 'JAM' fire

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav returns BJP's 'JAM' fire

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit back at the BJP with his version of 'JAM'. It may be recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in Azamgarh on Saturday that 'JAM' in Samajwadi Party meant 'J for Jinnah, A for Azam and M for Mukhtar'.

Akhilesh, on Sunday, returned the fire and said that 'JAM' in BJP means 'J for jhoot (lies), A for 'ahankaar' (arrogance) and M for 'Mehngai' (inflation)'.

"Nobody except the BJP speaks so many lies at one go. Their arrogance in power is unmatched and prices in their regime have touched the skies. They have sent me jam and now I am sending them butter," he said at a press conference.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, Akhilesh said that the BJP was determined to implement laws that will turn farmers into labourers.

"Farmers will lose rights over their land, their crops. So many farmers have lost their lives in the ongoing agitation but the BJP is simply not bothered. A BJP minister and his son are accused of mowing down farmers but the BJP is not concerned. If they have their way, they will crush the Constitution too," he said.

Akhilesh alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is only inaugurating projects initiated by his government.

"No development has taken place on the ground. The Modi government will now sell the Jewar airport which was the brainchild of my government. We may be backwards by caste but we are ahead of others when it comes to thinking and planning," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav has drawn flak for his statement in which he equated Muhammad Ali Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they helped India get freedom.

Shah said Chief Minister Adityanath has ensured the migration of mafias from Azamgarh and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a rally in Azamgarh, Amit Shah had said, "Modiji brought 'JAM' - Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar cards and a mobile phone to every person - for a corruption-free system, but the SP people say they have also brought 'JAM' - Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar (don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari),"

"You should tell me whether you want BJP's JAM or SP's JAM. These people can never work for the welfare of Uttar Pradesh. They indulge in dividing people on the basis of caste, causing riots, appeasement and vote-bank politics," Shah said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | JAM stands for 'Jinnah, Azam Khan and Mukhtar': Amit Shah's veiled attack on Akhilesh in Azamgarh

Latest India News