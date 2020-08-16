Image Source : PTI (FILE) Ajay Maken made Rajasthan Congress General Secretary days after Gehlot saves government

Congress, on Sunday made some changes in the top leadership of the party unit in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken was made general secretary in- charge of Congress party in Rajasthan, Ajay Maken will replace Avinash Pandey with immediate effect. Congress has constituted a committee to ensure smooth transition in the state. The committee has Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken.

Appointment of Ajay Maken as Rajasthan Congress general secretary has come just two days after Ashok Gehlot saved his government. The Rajasthan CM won the trust vote in the state legislative assembly. Ashok Gehlot sealed his victory on Friday (August 14). With this, Gehlot emerged victorious from his political battle with former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

In the month-long political crisis. Gehlot appeared to lose momentum initially but was able to quickly close ranks of his supporter MLAs. Ashok Gehlot then always appeared to be on higher ground than Sachin Pilot camp.

Avinash Pandey, the outgoing general secretary in-charge was viewed to be a staunch supporter of Ashok Gehlot as he made several public statements to the effect during the political crisis.

Experts even claim that after reconciliation of Gehlot and Pilot, Congress high-command took decision to remove Pandey as an effort to pacify Sachin Pilot camp

