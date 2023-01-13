Friday, January 13, 2023
     
Air India urination incident: 'Woman peed on her own seat,' arrested accused tells court

Air India urination incident: The sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2023
Air India urination incident: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, told a Delhi court on Friday he did not commit the offensive act. In a surprise move, Mishra's counsel told the court that 'the elderly woman must have urinated herself'. The sordid event unfolded on an Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26 last year.

The judge who was hearing Delhi police's plea seeking custodial interrogation of the accused was told that "I'm not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated... The woman has a problem with incontinence. She urinated on herself. She is a Kathak dancer, 80% of kathak dancers have this issue."

 

Shankar Mishra’s counsel also claimed, "The complainant woman's seat was blocked. It wasn’t possible for him (Mishra) to go there." To which an unconvinced judge sought the diagram of the seating arrangement of the airline and said, "It is not impossible to go from one side of the flight to the other. Sorry, but I have travelled as well. Anybody from any row can come around and go to any seat." 

