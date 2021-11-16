Tuesday, November 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air orders 72 737 MAX airplanes from Boeing
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Gold worth Rs 75 lakh hidden under Air India flight seat seized at Jaipur airport

Gold worth Rs 75 lakh hidden under Air India flight seat seized at Jaipur airport

The Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department BB Atal said the passenger revealed during interrogation that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff but he doesn't know the staffer's name.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 16, 2021 19:05 IST
Gold worth Rs 75 lakh hidden under Air India flight seat seized at Jaipur airport
Image Source : INDIA TV

Customs seizes gold worth Rs 75 lakh at Jaipur airport

In a major breakthrough, the Customs officials on Tuesday seized gold worth about Rs 75 lakh placed under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai and detained a passenger in connection with the smuggling.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department BB Atal said, "Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials conducted a search on the Air India plane and seized two rectangular gold bars weighing about 1,500 gram."

"The value of the seized gold has been estimated to be around Rs 75.90 lakh," he said

The gold has been seized under Section 1962 of the Customs Act. Atal said the passenger revealed during interrogation that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff but he doesn't know the staffer's name.

The passenger has been detained, the assistant commissioner added.

(with PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: 'Rs 1.5 cr not Rs 5 cr': Hardik Pandya clarifies over watch seized by customs at Mumbai airport

ALSO READ: Customs seizes ecstasy pills worth Rs 50 lakh at Chennai airport; 2 arrested

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News