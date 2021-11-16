Gold worth Rs 75 lakh hidden under Air India flight seat seized at Jaipur airport

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Customs seizes gold worth Rs 75 lakh at Jaipur airport

In a major breakthrough, the Customs officials on Tuesday seized gold worth about Rs 75 lakh placed under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai and detained a passenger in connection with the smuggling.

In a statement, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department BB Atal said, "Acting on intelligence inputs, the officials conducted a search on the Air India plane and seized two rectangular gold bars weighing about 1,500 gram."

"The value of the seized gold has been estimated to be around Rs 75.90 lakh," he said

The gold has been seized under Section 1962 of the Customs Act. Atal said the passenger revealed during interrogation that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff but he doesn't know the staffer's name.

The passenger has been detained, the assistant commissioner added.

(with PTI inputs)

