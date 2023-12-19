Ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting, posters out for picking Nitish Kumar for bigger role | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

I.N.D.I.A bloc meet: Just ahead of the opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) bloc's meeting, a chorus for the announcement for the Prime Minister's face has grown stronger. While the Trinamool is hooting to name West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the PM face, posters in Patna have come up with JDU wanting Nitish Kumar to be picked for the top post. The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A is scheduled to be held at the Ashoka Hotel on Tuesday.

The posters featuring Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read 'Agar sach mein jeet chahiye toh fir ek Nischay aur ek Nitish chahiye'

The alliance's proposed meeting on December 6 was postponed after several top leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, expressed inability to attend.

Evolving a "core positive agenda" will also be among the main challenges before the I.N.D.I.A bloc. According to a senior Congress leader, the constituents of the opposition alliance intend to move forward with the theme "Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me)" at the meeting.

A day before the meeting, to be held at the Ashoka Hotel around 3 pm, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said the I.N.D.I.A bloc's prime ministerial candidate will be decided after the 2024 general elections. She expressed confidence that the alliance will iron out all issues and defeat the BJP. Dismissing suggestions that the alliance has lost time in putting things in order, Banerjee said, "It is better late than never." The TMC chief expressed confidence that a three-way alliance between her party, the Congress and the Left is very much possible in West Bengal.

The immediate task is to build a consensus on having a convener, a spokesperson and a common secretariat, as it is a tricky issue due to differences among the I.N.D.I.A bloc constituents.

