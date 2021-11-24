Karnataka: When currency notes flowed like water from pipeline at PWD junior engineer's house - VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ACB raids Karnataka: 25 lakhs found hidden in pipeline at residence of PWD engineer

Highlights ACB caught Junior engineer SM Biradar red-handed with 25 lakhs hidden inside a plastic pipeline.

A search was conducted in 60 places with respect to a disproportionate assets case.

Searches have started and officers are verifying the documents.

In a shocking discovery, the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Junior engineer SM Biradar red-handed with 25 lakhs hidden inside a plastic pipeline at his residence. The raids were conducted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

A search was conducted in 60 places with respect to a disproportionate assets case registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 SPs, 100 officers, and 300 staff.

K .S .Lingegowda, Executive Engineer, from Mangalore, Srinivas .K., Executive Engineer from Mandya, Lakshminarashimaiah, Revenue Inspector from Dodballapur, Vasudev, Ex Project Manager from Banglore, B.Krishnareddy, General Manager from Bengaluru, T.S.Rudreshappa, Joint Director from Gadag, were among the 15 officers against whom a case of disproportionate assets was registered.

Searches have started and officers are verifying the documents.

Latest India News