Wednesday, November 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Rebel Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh joins BJP
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka: When currency notes flowed like water from pipeline at PWD junior engineer's house - VIDEO

Karnataka: When currency notes flowed like water from pipeline at PWD junior engineer's house - VIDEO

A search was conducted in 60 places with respect to a disproportionate assets case registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 SPs, 100 officers, and 300 staff.

T Raghavan T Raghavan
Bengaluru Published on: November 24, 2021 17:29 IST
acb raids karnataka
Image Source : INDIA TV

ACB raids Karnataka: 25 lakhs found hidden in pipeline at residence of PWD engineer

Highlights

  • ACB caught Junior engineer SM Biradar red-handed with 25 lakhs hidden inside a plastic pipeline.
  • A search was conducted in 60 places with respect to a disproportionate assets case.
  • Searches have started and officers are verifying the documents.

In a shocking discovery, the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Junior engineer SM Biradar red-handed with 25 lakhs hidden inside a plastic pipeline at his residence. The raids were conducted in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

A search was conducted in 60 places with respect to a disproportionate assets case registered against 15 officers by a team of 8 SPs, 100 officers, and 300 staff.

K .S .Lingegowda, Executive Engineer, from Mangalore, Srinivas .K., Executive Engineer from Mandya, Lakshminarashimaiah, Revenue Inspector from Dodballapur, Vasudev, Ex Project Manager from Banglore, B.Krishnareddy, General Manager from Bengaluru, T.S.Rudreshappa, Joint Director from Gadag, were among the 15 officers against whom a case of disproportionate assets was registered.

Searches have started and officers are verifying the documents.

Also Read: Income Tax dept detects Rs 100-cr black income after raids on Gujarat group

Latest India News

Write a comment

Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News