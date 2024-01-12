Friday, January 12, 2024
     
AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal, ND Gupta elected unopposed

While the AAP has renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term, it nominated Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women chief, to replace Sushil Gupta.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: January 12, 2024 13:22 IST
Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta
Image Source : INDIA TV Swati Maliwal, Sanjay Singh and ND Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members Sanjay Singh, Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta have been elected unopposed for all the Rajya Sabha seats.

The six-year term of AAP MPs Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27. While the AAP has renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term, it nominated Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women chief, to replace Sushil Gupta.

"The three candidates are set to be elected unopposed since no other candidate has filed nomination. The results will be announced formally later in the day," an official said. The last date for filing nominations was January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations took place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 12.

 

