Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Whom did PM Modi call 'andolanjeevi' today?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

1. Whom did PM Modi call ‘professional protesters’ (andolanjeevi) today?

2. Why Maharashtra govt ordered probe into tweets by Lata Mangeshkar, Sachin Tendulkar?

3. Nearly 200 missing as rescuers hunt for workers trapped inside tunnel in Uttarakhand

India’s Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News