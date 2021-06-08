Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | 40 gang members nabbed from MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: 40 gang members nabbed from MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat for selling fake Remdesivir injections

Exclusive: How a gang made 1 lakh fake Remdesivir injections, minted crores of rupees: full details

Exclusive: How 22 patients lost their lives during mock oxygen drill in Agra hospital

