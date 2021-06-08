Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | 40 gang members nabbed from MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat for selling fake Remdesivir injections

New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2021 20:48 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: 40 gang members nabbed from MP, Maharashtra, Gujarat for selling fake Remdesivir injections
  • Exclusive: How a gang made 1 lakh fake Remdesivir injections, minted crores of rupees: full details
  • Exclusive: How 22 patients lost their lives during mock oxygen drill in Agra hospital

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

