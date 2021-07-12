Aaj Ki Baat | How cloud burst, flash flood, land slides caused havoc in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode we will see:
- How cell phones are triggering deaths due to lightning in Bihar, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Haryana
- Know the do’s and don’ts when lightning strikes during bad weather
- How cloud burst, flash flood, land slides caused havoc in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.