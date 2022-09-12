Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 12, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why Varanasi district court rejected Muslim side’s petition, said Gyanvapi dispute will now be heard

Exclusive: Why AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owais, other Muslim clerics opposed Varanasi court ruling

Exclusive: Why Samajwadi Party MP S.T. Hassan alleged, govt wants to close down madarsas in UP

