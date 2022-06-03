Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
Exclusive: Owaisi, Abu Azmi said, they can’t trust RSS chief’s words, Common Muslims praised Bhagwat
Exclusive: Kashi Dharma Parishad ‘sant sammelan’ demands immediate ban on ‘namaaz’ inside Gyanvapi mosque
Exclusive: Will 1,400 new projects in UP launched today by PM give jobs to 25 lakh people?
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.