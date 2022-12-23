Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 23, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Visuals of bodies inside containers in China, body bags line up at funeral parlours, hospitals crowded

Exclusive: India to set up control room in every district, dedicated Covid hospitals, will ramp up genome sequencing

Exclusive: Masks made compulsory for devotees at Shirdi, Mumbra Devi, Siddhi Vinayak temple

