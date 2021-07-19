5 Konkan Railway trains diverted amid flooding of tunnels in Goa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Trains were diverted from tunnels between Karmali and Thivim railway in the Konkan region.

Heavy rains and ingress of water and slush in tunnels between Karmali and Thivim railway stations in Goa, located along its route has forced Konkan Railway to divert five trains or tranship passengers of four other trains, an official said on Monday. According to Konkan Railway Goa PRO Baban Ghatge, the trains which have been diverted are:

02618 H. Nizamuddin Ernakulam Express which has been diverted via Panvel, Karjat, Pune Jn, Miraj Jn, Hubballi, Krishnarajapuram, Erode Jn, Shoranur Jn and further proper route.

04696 Amritsar Jn - Kochuveli Weekly Special dated July 18, has been diverted via Panvel, Karjat, Pune Jn, Miraj Jn, Hubballi, Krishnarajapuram, Erode Jn, Shoranur Jn and further proper route.

01224 Ernakulam Jn - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Duranto bi-weekly special dated July 18 has been diverted via Madgaon Jn, Londa Jn, Miraj Jn, Pune Jn, Karjat, Panvel and further proper route.

09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar weekly special dated July 18 has been diverted via Madgaon Jn, Londa Jn, Miraj Jn, Pune Jn, Karjat, Panvel and further proper route.

02977 Ernakulam Jn - Ajmer Jn Weekly Special dated July 18 has been diverted via Madgaon Jn, Londa Jn, Miraj Jn, Pune Jn, Karjat, Panvel and further proper route.

Passengers of Train No 01111 Mumbai CST - Madgaon Jn 'Konkankanya' Daily Special dated July 18 are being transhipped from Thivim to Madgaon Jn railway stations, along with passengers from Train No 01114 Madgaon Jn - Mumbai CST 'Mandovi' Daily Special dated July 19, which will originate from Thivim railway station at 12:00 hrs on July 19. Passengers will be transhipped from Margao to Thivim railway stations.

Passengers booked on train No 02432 H. Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central 'Rajdhani' tri-weekly special dated July 18 are being transhipped from Pernem railway station to Madgaon junction.

Passengers booked on board train No 02413 Madgaon Jn - H. Nizamuddin 'Rajdhani' bi-weekly special dated July 19 are being transhipped from Madgaon Jn to Pernem railway station. "Our crew is onsite working to clear the tracks as soon as possible," Ghatge said.

