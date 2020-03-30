India reports 227 new coronavirus positive cases in sharpest single-day spike; check state-wise list

227 new coronavirus cases reported in sharpest single-day spike

India's COVID-19 crisis on Monday escalated further as the country reported a sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus positive cases. Union Health Ministry updated its tally at 9.30 PM on Monday, adding 227 new coronavirus positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India to 1251. The tally includes 1117 active cases, 102 cured/discharged/migrated people and 32 deaths. In its latest update, the Union Home Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total positive cases to 1,251 up from 1,024 positive cases and 27 deaths as on Sunday evening. While there are more than 1,100 active cases, nearly 100 have been cured.

At 227, this is the largest one-day increase in the number of cases for India. At least 25 fresh cases were reported from Delhi alone on Monday. Earlier today, the government rejected rumours about an extension of the lockdown, calling it baseless.

CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA: STATE-WISE LIST

(*Including 49 foreign Nationals, Source: Health Ministry as on 30.03.2020 at 09:30 PM)

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases * Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 23 1 0 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 9 0 0 3 Bihar 15 0 1 4 Chandigarh 8 0 0 5 Chhattisgarh 7 0 0 6 Delhi 87 6 2 7 Goa 5 0 0 8 Gujarat 69 1 6 9 Haryana 36 18 0 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 1 11 Jammu and Kashmir 48 2 2 12 Karnataka 83 5 3 13 Kerala 202 19 1 14 Ladakh 13 3 0 15 Madhya Pradesh 47 0 3 16 Maharashtra 198 25 8 17 Manipur 1 0 0 18 Mizoram 1 0 0 19 Odisha 3 0 0 20 Puducherry 1 0 0 21 Punjab 38 1 1 22 Rajasthan 59 3 0 23 Tamil Nadu 67 4 1 24 Telengana 71 1 1 25 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 26 Uttar Pradesh 82 11 0 27 West Bengal 22 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 1251# 102 32 #Remaining 46 cases are being assigned to states to initiate contact tracing

Interacting with organisations involved in social work via video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to counter misinformation and superstition on coronavirus as he observed that people have been flouting social distancing norms in the name of belief.

Modi also held a video-conference with 130 Indian missions abroad on COVID-19 and said extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions and referred to "unprecedented" and early steps taken by India since mid-January to reduce the risk of importing the coronavirus infection and prevent a large outbreak.

As fresh cases of coronavirus cases were reported from various parts of the country including in Rajasthan, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, including in Noida in the national capital region, the Delhi Police cordoned off a major area in Nizamuddin where several people showed symptoms of coronavirus after taking part in a religious gathering a few days ago.

Officials said over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15. More than 200 people have been admitted to hospitals after showing symptoms of the disease and test results for many of them are expected on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later ordered FIR against the person who led the congregation.

The Delhi government separately converted its 11 schools into night shelters in a bid to help migrant workers stay in the city during the lockdown period, which would be in addition to the existing 238 night shelters in the city.

However, some good news came in the latest update from the Union Health Ministry which said the COVID-19 is still in local transmission stage in India and it took 12 days for cases of infection to rise from 100 to 1,000 at a rate of increase slower than some of the developed countries.

Addressing the daily press briefing on the actions taken, preparedness and updates on COVID-19, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health Lav Agarwal said it is still technically in the local transmission stage in India and there has been no community transmission as yet.

Earlier on Sunday, an SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by the Health Ministry had referred to the current phase of COVID-19 pandemic in India as "local transmission and limited community transmission".

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | No, financial year has not been extended

ALSO READ | Nizamuddin coronavirus scare: Over 2,000 delegates attend religious congregation; 100 tested