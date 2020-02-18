220 people, in quarantine facility after return from Coronavirus-hit China, to be discharged today

Image Source : PTI 220 people who were quarantined after their return from Coronavirus-hit China, to be discharged today.

The Union Health Ministry has said that 220 people who were quarantined after their return from Coronavirus-hit China, shall be discharged from Indian Army facility in Manesar facility today. They have tested negative in their latest tests for Coronavirus.

Indian Army's 300-bed quarantine facility

A 300-bed quarantine facility was prepared by the Indian Army in Manesar (Gurugram) for the Indian citizens who returned from Wuhan in China after Coronavirus outbreak.

The Indian citizens, mainly students were being monitored at the Manesar facility by a qualified team of doctors and staff members to watch for any signs of the infection.

The Manesar facility consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and medical facility area. To prevent mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 students.

Each barrack has been further subdivided into barracks. The population of sectors will not be allowed to intermingle with each other.