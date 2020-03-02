Image Source : ANI 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 cr recovered in Tripura

Tripura police on Sunday recovered 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in the possession of a man at the international market from Gokulnagar. The tablets were being smuggled from Assam to the Sonamura border. The arrested person has been identified as Jahid Hussain (27).

Deputy Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Gokulnagar Sector said, "The BSF had specific information about the Yaba tablets being smuggled."

The operation was conducted by BSF and Tripura police.

"We conducted an operation along with the police that led to the recovery of 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market," BSF DIG said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape but the co-driver has been taken into custody, he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

